Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Lawson Products worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $267.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

