Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $422,000 in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,983,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,118,208.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHGG opened at $73.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -667.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

