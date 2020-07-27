Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $63.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

