Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,018 M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 234,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

