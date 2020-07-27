Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TransUnion by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $89.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,894 shares of company stock worth $17,988,156 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.