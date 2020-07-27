Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,147 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

BCC stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

