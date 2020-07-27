Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 13,700 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO opened at $22.52 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

