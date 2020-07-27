Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,117,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ubiquiti by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $181.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

