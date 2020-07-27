Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,040 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after purchasing an additional 613,719 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.