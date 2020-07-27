Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

