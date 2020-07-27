Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,653 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

