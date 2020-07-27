Strategic Education (STRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $163.83 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $862,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $273,091.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

