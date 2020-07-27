Strs Ohio Acquires 106,329 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.36% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NXST opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

