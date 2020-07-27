Strs Ohio Acquires 12,793 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

