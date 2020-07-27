Strs Ohio Acquires 1,429 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $90.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

