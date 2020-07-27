Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.35% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 641,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

