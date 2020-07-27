Strs Ohio Buys 221,384 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1,090.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 184,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 433,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.