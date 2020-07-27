Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,731 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 66,056 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

