Strs Ohio Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 426,904 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 69,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

