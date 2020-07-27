Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Ventas worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 62.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

