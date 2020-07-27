Strs Ohio Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 159.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.1% during the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 84.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,521,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,644 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $180.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,853,737.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock worth $24,599,838. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

