Strs Ohio Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after purchasing an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.10. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

