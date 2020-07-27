Strs Ohio Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.92 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $3,798,000.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

