Strs Ohio Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $150.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

