Strs Ohio Has $18.01 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after buying an additional 2,308,836 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after buying an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.