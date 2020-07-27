Strs Ohio Has $18.65 Million Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,567 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jabil were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

