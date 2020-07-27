Strs Ohio Invests $19.20 Million in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 99,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

AON stock opened at $207.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.