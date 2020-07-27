Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Repligen were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 7.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 298.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $143.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $61,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,461.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,083. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.