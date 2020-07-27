Strs Ohio Lowers Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.35% of II-VI worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in II-VI by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in II-VI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in II-VI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in II-VI by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

