Strs Ohio Purchases 12,913 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,087,000 after buying an additional 1,651,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $114,170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,484,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,760,000 after purchasing an additional 949,018 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,741,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,149,000 after purchasing an additional 553,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

