Strs Ohio Purchases 46,462 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WBA stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

