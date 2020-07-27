Strs Ohio Sells 12,153 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

