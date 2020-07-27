Strs Ohio Sells 19,695 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE VICI opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

