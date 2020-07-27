Strs Ohio Sells 23,502 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of IDEX worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in IDEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $167.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

