Strs Ohio Sells 287 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

WDAY stock opened at $182.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

