Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $31.46 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rowe upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2,274.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

