Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 113,086 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE INN opened at $5.34 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

