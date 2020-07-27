SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.42.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $278.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,036 shares of company stock valued at $83,329,599 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 322.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,477 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 676,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,907,000 after acquiring an additional 477,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

