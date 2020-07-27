SVB Leerink Comments on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TMO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

TMO stock opened at $406.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

