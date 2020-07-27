SVB Leerink Raises Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $18.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

RDUS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.85 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $642.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1,127.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

