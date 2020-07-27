Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $20.91 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

