Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

SNV stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

