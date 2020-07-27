T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $1.94. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

