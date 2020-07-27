Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCMD opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.62 million, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,741. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

