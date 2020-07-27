TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $160.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.54.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $156.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

