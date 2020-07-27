Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

NYSE TDY opened at $308.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.62. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $23,362,292 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

