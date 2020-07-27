Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER opened at $83.53 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

