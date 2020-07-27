TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.22. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TERUMO CORP/ADR

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

