Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by New Street Research to “Neutral”

New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a sell rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $837.25.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,182.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

