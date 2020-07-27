Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $800.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $837.25.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,417.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.